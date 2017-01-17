Cyprus, Greece share same security position in a reunited island

Cyprus and Greece share the same position that a reunited federal Cyprus should have no foreign guarantors and no presence of Turkish troops, President Nicos Anastasaides said on Thursday after talks with his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos. Pavlopoulos is paying a visit to the divided island at the invitation of Archbishop Chrysostomos on the occasion of 40 years since the death of Archbishop Makarios - Cyprus' first President.

