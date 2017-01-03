CYPRUS: EIF, RCB sign 10 mln loan deal for SMEs

The European Investment Fund and RCB Bank have signed the first EFSI agreement in Cyprus which will provide EUR 10 mln to innovative small and medium-sized enterprises . The agreement benefits from the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments , an initiative dubbed the 'Juncker Investment Plan' launched jointly by the EIB Group and the European Commission to help overcome the current investment gap in the EU by mobilising private financing for strategic investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.