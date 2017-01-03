Cyprus Editorial: Eurogroup right in critique over budget

It would seem that European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Piere Moscovici was right last month to caution Cyprus about veering off course in its non-compliance with the requirements of the Stability and Growth Pact, and that additional fiscal measures were necessary. After Monday's Eurogroup meeting, the body's chairman and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that the budget was at risk of deviating from the structural target, with the fiscal target of 2017 set at 1.4% of GDP, even though Nicosia has pledged that it will comply with the SGP, but would prefer to avoid fiscal measures.

