Cyprus Editorial: Dark clouds hang over start of talks

As the two communities' negotiators try to sum up their talking points and convergences ahead of next week's crucial talks in Geneva, the two leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are faced with the harsh reality that the recent events in Turkey could torpedo any breakthrough. Ankara has opened up too many fronts and is engaged in several conflicts with the Kurds in its south east, in northern Iraq and within Syria, and with the Islamic State, and despite its efforts to warm to Russia and avoid another standoff, it has not been too convincing.

