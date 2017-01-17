Cyprus Editorial: Cyprob solution to end property abuse?
Since 1974, Greek Cypriot refugees have rightly been allowed access and right of use of Turkish Cypriot properties abandoned by their owners who fled to the north, while most Greek Cypriot homes and land were sold to foreigners who will be called to give up their right or directly compensate the original owners. On the other hand, any Greek Cypriot or Turkish Cypriot who wishes to return and re-occupy the 'home' property, may do so, according to what has been revealed in the Cyprob talks so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|84
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC