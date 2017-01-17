Cyprus Editorial: Cyprob solution to ...

Cyprus Editorial: Cyprob solution to end property abuse?

Since 1974, Greek Cypriot refugees have rightly been allowed access and right of use of Turkish Cypriot properties abandoned by their owners who fled to the north, while most Greek Cypriot homes and land were sold to foreigners who will be called to give up their right or directly compensate the original owners. On the other hand, any Greek Cypriot or Turkish Cypriot who wishes to return and re-occupy the 'home' property, may do so, according to what has been revealed in the Cyprob talks so far.

Cyprus

