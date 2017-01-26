Cyprus court imposes injunction on Ukrainian billionaire
The Nicosia District Court has imposed a temporary injunction blocking company shares belonging to the billionaire owner of Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk, Rinat Akhmetov. Akhmetov is ranked among the wealthiest men in Ukraine with a net worth value of around 16billion and is also the owner of Ukrainian football club Shakthar.
