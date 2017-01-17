Cyprus coffee shop provides common gr...

Cyprus coffee shop provides common ground for peace

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Between two checkpoints in Europe's last divided capital, a coffee shop provides a venue for Greek and Turkish Cypriots to overcome their differences and dream of a shared future. To sip coffee at Home for Cooperation, visitors must first show their identity papers to border police to enter the UN-patrolled buffer zone that runs across Nicosia and the rest of the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan 6 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec 26 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 84
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 42
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Dec '16 robert howard 82
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC