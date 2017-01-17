Cyprus coffee shop provides common ground for peace
Between two checkpoints in Europe's last divided capital, a coffee shop provides a venue for Greek and Turkish Cypriots to overcome their differences and dream of a shared future. To sip coffee at Home for Cooperation, visitors must first show their identity papers to border police to enter the UN-patrolled buffer zone that runs across Nicosia and the rest of the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|robert howard
|82
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC