Cyprus: Bocy Egm gets go-ahead for Lse
Bank of Cyprus shareholders overwhelmingly approved two resolutions during an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday that will facilitate the island's biggest lender listing on the London Stock Exchange. In all, 99.74% of the votes cast during the shareholders' meeting approved the resolutions for the establishment of a new parent holding company in Ireland and for the London listing.
