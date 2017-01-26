CYPRUS: AIPFE launches #IncredibleWomen lecture series
AIPFE Cyprus-Women of Europe organised its annual end-of-year event on January 18 in Nicosia where the guest speaker and AIPFE member, Christina O'Neill shared her experience on 'Climbing Kilimanjaro' and spoke about 'our thoughts as our reality creators.' The event marked the launch of AIPFE's female empowerment series, #IncredibleWomen.
