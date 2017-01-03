CYPRUS: 3.3 bln from passport scheme
The investment-for-passports scheme has raised EUR 3.3 bln for state coffers in the past three years, according to Interior Minister Socrates Hasikos, with a further EUR 700 mln earned from residency permits provided to owners of properties worth EUR 300,000. "This last incentive alone has been of great benefit to the economy," Hasikos stated, adding that of the EUR 3.3 bln earned by the state, 1.75 bln was invested in property, 464 mln local companies, 654 mln were in the form of deposits and 410 mln sold in the retail bonds programme.
