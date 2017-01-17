Cypriot teacher jailed for sex with school girl
A teacher has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars after being found guilty of sexually exploiting a teenage school girl. Proceedings at the Criminal Court in Nicosia were held behind closed doors to protect the identity of the 39-year-old teacher's pupil, who was just 15-and-a-half years-old at the time the crime was committed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|Mkz6
|43
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|13 hr
|Mkz6
|83
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Mkz6
|3
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Osam milenijuma
|84
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC