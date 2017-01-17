Cypriot activists march against Trump...

Cypriot activists march against Trump's policies

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Local activist groups staged a protest on Friday outside the American Embassy in Nicosia, against policies that threaten human rights and diversity in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. The demonstration was carried out in solidarity with other women's marches in the US and around the world, protesting policies that Trump said he would follow as President, such as building a wall to keep migrants from Mexico away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Jan 18 Mkz6 43
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Jan 18 Mkz6 83
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Mkz6 3
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Jan 6 Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec 26 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec '16 Osam milenijuma 84
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,988 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC