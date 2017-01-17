Cypriot activists march against Trump's policies
Local activist groups staged a protest on Friday outside the American Embassy in Nicosia, against policies that threaten human rights and diversity in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. The demonstration was carried out in solidarity with other women's marches in the US and around the world, protesting policies that Trump said he would follow as President, such as building a wall to keep migrants from Mexico away.
