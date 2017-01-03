Cartography Revamp

A new edition of the popular USE-IT Nicosia map will be made available to the general public during the coming week, an initiative that has gained momentum after the project's eight-member team set out to create this handy traveller's guide for those visiting our capital. Working under the international organisation 'USE-IT Europe', founded to help young people create their own city maps , USE-IT maps and websites are made by young locals, free, and kept up-to-date, hence Nicosia's edition.

