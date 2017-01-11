Britain will hand over HALF of its te...

Britain will hand over HALF of its territory on Cyprus as part of...

Read more: Daily Mail

Britain will hand over HALF of its territory on Cyprus as part of historic settlement deal between the island's Greek and Turkish communities Britain has agreed to hand over half of its territory on Cyprus if the island's Greek and Turkish communities can reach a historic settlement at crucial talks this week. The British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will join the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot halves of the island tomorrow as they edge closer to a solution which would reunify Cyprus for the first time since 1974 when Turkey invaded.

Cyprus

