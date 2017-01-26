BoC woos big finance
Managers of Bank of Cyprus have been meeting in London with 80 potential investors from different countries, Chief Executive Officer John Hourican told reporters on Wednesday. Institutional investors could also reduce the share owned by offshore companies.
