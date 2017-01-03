BoC: ELA repayment ahead of London Listing

Bank of Cyprus' listing on the London stock exchange on January 19 comes in style as the Bank announced an impressive full repayment of its emergency liquidity assistance while going on a bond roadshow. The ELA repayment by Bank of Cyprus is no surprise as the Group has demonstrated strong progress since it picked up a 11.4b in ELA just after the 2013 deposit bail-in.

