Anastasiades: "Let us finally get serious"
"Let us finally get serious" said the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday evening when asked to comment on the reactions of the centrist parties to his earlier statements. Earlier on Wednesday, Anastasiades had responded to a reporter's question by saying that he would be present in his capacity as both President of the Republic and representative of the GC community at the crucial Geneva summit which will take place on January 12 to further the Cyprob negotiations.
