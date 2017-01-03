Akinci objects to Anastasiades repres...

Akinci objects to Anastasiades representing the Republic at Geneva

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has expressed his objection to the fact the President Nicos Anastasiades will represent the Republic of Cyprus as its president during the Geneva Conference on Cyprus next week. In a letter to the United nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, Akinci claims that Anastasiades' insistence in attending the Conference in his capacity as President of the Republic of Cyprus is contrary to the agreement between the two leaders reached on December 1. Akinci, claiming to be the elected president of the 'TRNC', said that a compromise had been reached with regards to this issue and that Anastasiades' position is totally unacceptable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was makarios gay (Aug '07) Fri Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec 26 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 84
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 42
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Dec 16 robert howard 82
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Dec 15 SteveLunden 2
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC