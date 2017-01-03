Akinci objects to Anastasiades representing the Republic at Geneva
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has expressed his objection to the fact the President Nicos Anastasiades will represent the Republic of Cyprus as its president during the Geneva Conference on Cyprus next week. In a letter to the United nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, Akinci claims that Anastasiades' insistence in attending the Conference in his capacity as President of the Republic of Cyprus is contrary to the agreement between the two leaders reached on December 1. Akinci, claiming to be the elected president of the 'TRNC', said that a compromise had been reached with regards to this issue and that Anastasiades' position is totally unacceptable.
