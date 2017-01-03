45 years of China-Cyprus diplomatic relations

By Dr. Andrestinos N. Papadopoulos, Ambassador a.h. As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-Cyprus diplomatic relations, it comes readily to mind a Chinese saying which wisely states that, "Even the longest journey in the world starts always with a first step". Indeed, that first step was taken 45 years ago, when on December 14, 1971, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Cyprus signed the agreement establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, with a view to bringing closer the peoples of big China and small Cyprus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.