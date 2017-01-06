1 home, 2 owners: Cyprus deal to decide future of displaced
In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 photo, Greek Cypriot Michalis Georgiades stands outside his family house in the town of Morphou in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway northern part of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Greek Cypriot Michalis Georgiades fled the home he grew up in just before Turkish troops seized the town of Morphou 42 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was makarios gay (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Mkz6
|94
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC