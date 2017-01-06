1 home, 2 owners: Cyprus deal to deci...

1 home, 2 owners: Cyprus deal to decide future of displaced

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 photo, Greek Cypriot Michalis Georgiades stands outside his family house in the town of Morphou in the Turkish Cypriot breakaway northern part of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Greek Cypriot Michalis Georgiades fled the home he grew up in just before Turkish troops seized the town of Morphou 42 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was makarios gay (Aug '07) 2 hr Mkz6 94
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec 26 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 84
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 42
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Dec 16 robert howard 82
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Dec 15 SteveLunden 2
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,317

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC