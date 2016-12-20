Workers at Ercan strike for union rights

Workers at Ercan strike for union rights

Ground staff at Tympou Airport on Thursday staged a 12-hour warning strike and demonstrated outside the assembly building in the north to protect their right to join a union. The workers of the Cyprus Airport Service workers accuse CAS of preventing people from joining the Dev-Is union and of laying off 32 workers in retaliation for joining a union.

Cyprus

