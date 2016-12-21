Waste in the north 'twice more' than EU average

A European Commission official has stated that waste within the Turkish Cypriot community of the island is two times more than the EU average, per capita. Addressing a conference recently entitled 'Reducing waste and Recycling Forum' and which was organised by the European Commission in north Nicosia, Alessandro Bianciardi - who is head of the EC's Turkish Cypriot Infrastructure Sector - said, "With the financial resources of the north being limited, this causes more problems as the collection and carrying of waste is expensive."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.