'Walking Together' project explores pilgrimage traditions
As part of an ongoing, multiyear project called 'Walking Together', an international and interreligious group met in Nicosia, Cyprus, from 6-8 December 2016 to explore different facets of the theme 'Pilgrimage of Justice and Peace', which undergirds the World Council of Church's programmatic focus. Organised by the WCC's team for Interreligious Dialogue and Cooperation, the meeting included people from Buddhist, Christian , Indigenous, Jewish, and Muslim religious traditions.
