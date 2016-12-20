UN envoy sees 'historic opportunity' for Cyprus reunification in 2017

A senior United Nations official says ethnically-split Cyprus has a "historic opportunity" to reunite in 2017 and a meeting in Geneva in early January will be crucial for a peace deal that has eluded the island for decades. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades speaks during his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece December 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.