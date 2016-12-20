UN envoy sees 'historic opportunity' ...

UN envoy sees 'historic opportunity' for Cyprus reunification in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A senior United Nations official says ethnically-split Cyprus has a "historic opportunity" to reunite in 2017 and a meeting in Geneva in early January will be crucial for a peace deal that has eluded the island for decades. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades speaks during his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece December 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec 26 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 84
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 42
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Dec 16 robert howard 82
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Dec 15 SteveLunden 2
Poll Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10) Nov 30 I wont tell you 118
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC