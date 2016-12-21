UK Cypriots pay tribute to George Michael

Thousands of fans continue to flood the entrances to George Michael's houses in Oxfordshire and north London with flowers and messages following his sudden death on Christmas Day in his Goring-on-Thames home. Born Georgios Kyriacos Panagiotou on 25 June 1963 in north London's East Finchley, George Michael leaves behind his father Kyriacos Panagiotou from Patriki in Karpasia and his two sisters Melanie and Yioda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.