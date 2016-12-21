Russia Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy says his country will be ready to grab a seat at the table in Geneva if the two Cypriot leaders make that request. Osadchiy, who spoke to Turkish Cypriot reporter Esra Aygin, said Russia is ready to assist based on its role in the UN Security Council, as one of the five permanent members with veto powers.

