A number of people from the Kaimakli area in north Nicosia were evacuated on Thursday night after a fire broke out at the Turkish Cypriot main laboratory. The fire saw thick smoke - said to contain harmful chemicals - billowing out of the laboratory prompting police and fire service officers to call on the area being evacuated.
