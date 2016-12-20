Troodos closed to all traffic, rain and snow until Monday

All the roads leading to Troodos are closed to traffic as heavy snow, poor visibility, high winds and the increased risk of landslides has made the area extremely dangerous for motorists. Police have also warned motorist in the Paphos District that due to flooding, the road at Tzelefos Bridge - Ayios Nicolaou is closed while the road Giolou - Polis Chrysochous, is slippery due to heavy rains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.