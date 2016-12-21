Thalassemia eradication a possibility
The battle against Thalassemia looks to be coming to an end with the introduction of new therapies which could eradicate it as well as other genetically transmitted diseases. "The miracle of gene therapy" is according to Dr Annita Kolnakou, head of Paphos Hospital's Thalassemia Department, the key in eradicating these diseases.
