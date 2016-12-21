Teacher who beat pupil 'had psychological problems'

A court in Cyprus has heard how a primary school teacher, who was recently sentenced to five months in prison for beating a 10-year-old boy, had been suffering from psychological problems for around 20 years. The 41-year-old teacher - who is a father-of-four and whose name has not been released - had been teaching at the Sotira Primary School when the incident took place on November 27. The pupil in question had received treatment for severe injuries around his body including a broken nose.

