Sayyid Fahd reviews ties with Cyprus ...

Sayyid Fahd reviews ties with Cyprus foreign minister

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Times of Oman

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers with Ioannis Kasoulidis, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Cyprus. -ONA His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers with Ioannis Kasoulidis, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Cyprus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 84
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 42
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Dec 16 robert howard 82
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Dec 15 SteveLunden 2
Poll Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10) Nov 30 I wont tell you 118
GREEK "the MOST BEAUTIFUL LANGUAGE IN THE WORLD" (Nov '09) Nov '16 Angela 61
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC