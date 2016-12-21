Russian billionaire held in Cyprus fa...

Russian billionaire held in Cyprus faces extradition

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A Russian billionaire who was arrested at Larnaca airport last month is facing extradition back to his country to face charges of defrauding the state. The businessman, Dmitry Gerasimenko, arrived in Cyprus on November 16 from Milano and was immediately placed under arrest at the airport based on a warrant issued by the Russian government.

