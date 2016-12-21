Russian billionaire held in Cyprus faces extradition
A Russian billionaire who was arrested at Larnaca airport last month is facing extradition back to his country to face charges of defrauding the state. The businessman, Dmitry Gerasimenko, arrived in Cyprus on November 16 from Milano and was immediately placed under arrest at the airport based on a warrant issued by the Russian government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
|GREEK "the MOST BEAUTIFUL LANGUAGE IN THE WORLD" (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC