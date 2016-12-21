Ramocan in UK as high commissioner
High Commissioner-Designate to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan in discussion with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, at the ministry in Kingston, recently. High Commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan left the island on December 21 to take up duties in that country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
|GREEK "the MOST BEAUTIFUL LANGUAGE IN THE WORLD" (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC