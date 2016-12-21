Raising awareness
It's been a tough year in terms of social issues, from migration to domestic abuse and animal cruelty, with many of them generating criticism but also raising questions as to what kind of society we want to live in. From knee-jerk reactions to more composed responses, it seems we have learnt a lot but also recognised some of our failings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
|GREEK "the MOST BEAUTIFUL LANGUAGE IN THE WORLD" (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC