Rain and fog ahead of a white Christmas
Friday afternoon has been marked by heavy snowfall in the Platres area and thick fog reducing visibility elsewhere in the mountains. A house in Paphos community of Peyia, meanwhile, was struck by lightening on Thursday night.
