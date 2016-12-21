Possible Medical Office Found in Nea Paphos, Cyprus
Archaeologists from Jagiellonian University have excavated a possible medical office in the agora at the site of Nea Paphos, according to a report in The Cyprus Mail . Its rooms are thought to have collapsed during an earthquake in A.D. 126.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archaeology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
|GREEK "the MOST BEAUTIFUL LANGUAGE IN THE WORLD" (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC