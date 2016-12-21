Nicosia man crushed to death in freak...

Nicosia man crushed to death in freak accident

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A man was crushed to death between two vehicles in Nicosia on Tuesday morning, as he was unloading his truck on the side of the road. The man had parked his vehicle outside a residence on Kosta Mishaouli Street, between Tseri and Deftera, in order to unload merchandise from his truck and into the house.

