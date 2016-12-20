Isolated rain and snow sprinkled throughout weekend
There will be isolated rainshowers and snow in the mountainous regions throughout the New Year weekend according to the latest weather report from the Cyprus Weather Service. On Saturday the weather will be partially cloudy, with isolated rainshowers or storms, mainly in the west and north.
