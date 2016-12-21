i Anastasiades strongly condemns 'Berlin terror attack'
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has taken to twitter to condemn "the terror attack" on the Christmas market in Berlin on Tuesday, that claimed the lives of 12 people. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades later took to twitter to strongly condemn the terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin.
