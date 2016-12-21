Greek businessman Michalis Zolotas is free on bail following a decision by the Nicosia District Court in connection with a case where he is accused of bribing a former central banker with a 1 million. The court ordered the release of Zolotas on Friday under certain conditions, as he is expected to go straight to trial at the Criminal Court on January 16. Charges against the Greek businessman include bribery of a public official, abuse of power, abuse of trust by a public official, and money laundering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.