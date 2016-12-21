Google +
Following their successful tour of Greece last month, popular Cypriot blues-rockers "The Zilla Project" have just returned from Geneva where they performed four times including a blistering show at the prestigious Palais Des Nations for the UN's end-of-year staff party. Under the auspices of the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, The Zilla Project travelled as a six-piece band with two backing vocalists - Keti Tanou and Nicole Ardanitou - proudly showcasing to Swiss audiences for the first time original songs from their debut album "This One's for The President" as well as electrified blues and rock n roll covers.
