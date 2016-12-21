First EFSI transaction for Cypriot businesses
The European Investment Fund and RCB Bank have signed the first EFSI agreement in Cyprus, which will provide EUR 10 million to innovative small and medium-sized enterprises . This agreement benefits from the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments , the heart of the Investment Plan for Europe .
