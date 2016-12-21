Eide says leaders working hard ahead of Geneva
UN special advisor Espen Barth Eide met with the two Cypriot leaders just one day before their scheduled meeting, saying they are both working hard ahead of the conference on Cyprus in Geneva. Eide told reporters in the north, after meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, that there was enormous international support towards a solution of the Cyprus problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
|GREEK "the MOST BEAUTIFUL LANGUAGE IN THE WORLD" (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC