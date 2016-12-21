Determined voters

Determined voters

One of the most important messages of last Sunday's local elections was the reluctance of many citizens to vote blindly for candidates supported by their political parties. Even a simple analysis of the election results shows that people kept the party line only when the chosen candidates were respected and trusted to implement their promises.

Cyprus

