Cyprus volunteers struggle to feed soaring cat population

Legend has it that a Roman empress first brought cats to Cyprus to do battle with poisonous snakes, but centuries later it's the island's financial crisis that has sparked a population boom. Some 1,700 years after legend says Empress Helena shipped cats to Cyprus, animal lovers are battling to care for a soaring stray cat population Some 1,700 years after Empress Helena shipped the whiskered hunters over to the Mediterranean country, animal lovers are battling to care for a soaring stray cat population after austerity measures caused cuts to a state sterilisation programme.

