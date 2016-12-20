Cyprus volunteers struggle to feed so...

Cyprus volunteers struggle to feed soaring cat population

Legend has it that a Roman empress first brought cats to Cyprus to do battle with poisonous snakes, but centuries later it's the island's financial crisis that has sparked a population boom. Some 1,700 years after legend says Empress Helena shipped cats to Cyprus, animal lovers are battling to care for a soaring stray cat population Some 1,700 years after Empress Helena shipped the whiskered hunters over to the Mediterranean country, animal lovers are battling to care for a soaring stray cat population after austerity measures caused cuts to a state sterilisation programme.

