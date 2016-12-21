Cyprus urges Turkey to face up to responsibilities

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday urged Turkey to live up to its responsibilities and help to reunify the divided island when crucial peace talks resume next month in Switzerland. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, seen in November 2016, said in a New Year's message Turkey "will have to demonstrate whether its public rhetoric about wanting a solution to the Cyprus problem will be transformed into a specific proposal".

