Cyprus to stay cold, wet and windy
Weather officials say Cyprus is set to continue experiencing strong winds, snow in the mountains and rain - as well as possible storms - in the lower regions of the island on Thursday. According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Service, the snow on Mount Olympus is currently stacked at 55cm and 45cm on Troodos Square.
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
