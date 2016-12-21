Cyprus' roads take another life
Police are investigating how the 54-year-old driver lost control of the car before slamming into a concrete barricade resulting in the death of 52-year-old Christina Antoniou. The accident occurred at around 2 pm on Wednesday, close to the Liopetri exit along the Larnaca-Ayia Napa motorway.
