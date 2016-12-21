Cyprus ready for big winter tourism challenge
A Cyprus Tourism Organisation official has confirmed that a big effort is underway to bolster winter tourism after a record number of summer arrivals in 2016. Speaking to state radio, CTO Senior Tourism Officer Marinos Menelaou said around 3.5million people visited Cyprus in the last 11 months which represents historically high figures both in terms of the number of arrivals but also revenue generated from tourism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Mon
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC