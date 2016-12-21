Cyprus ready for big winter tourism challenge

A Cyprus Tourism Organisation official has confirmed that a big effort is underway to bolster winter tourism after a record number of summer arrivals in 2016. Speaking to state radio, CTO Senior Tourism Officer Marinos Menelaou said around 3.5million people visited Cyprus in the last 11 months which represents historically high figures both in terms of the number of arrivals but also revenue generated from tourism.

