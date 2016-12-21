Cyprus picks Eni, Total, ExxonMobil for drilling talks
NICOSIA, Cyprus - Cyprus's energy minister says negotiators will sit down with three oil and gas giants including a consortium made up of ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum to sort out the terms of licenses to drill for oil and gas off the east Mediterranean island's southern coast. Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said Wednesday Italy's Eni will negotiate license terms for one offshore area, or block.
